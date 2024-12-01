No. 9 SMU beats Cal 38-6. Up next, the ACC title game in Mustangs’ 1st season in the conference

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as ninth-ranked SMU completed a sweep of its first Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a 38-6 win over California. The 11-1 Mustangs were already locked into next week’s championship game in their ACC debut before closing the regular season with their 17th consecutive win in a league game. They are 8-0 in the ACC after winning their last nine American Athletic Conference games before the switch this year. The Mustangs will play No. 12 Clemson for the ACC title and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

