No. 9 seed Mississippi State stuns 5th-ranked Tennessee in SEC quarterfinals 73-56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Matthews and Josh Hubbard each scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Mississippi State simply dominated fifth-ranked Tennessee 73-56 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The victory should push the Bulldogs firmly off the NCAA Tournament bubble with their second win over the SEC’s regular season champions. They will play in the semifinals Saturday for the first time since winning this event in 2009. The Bulldogs held AP SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht to 14 points. Tennessee hurt its hopes for the first No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in program history with a second straight loss.

