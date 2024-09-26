No. 9 Penn State looks for another big offensive performance at home against No. 19 Illinois

Fresh off a gritty overtime comeback win at Nebraska last week, the Fighting Illini are 4-0 for the first time since 2011. Now, they have a chance to turn an already promising season into something special if they can endure the droning cacophony of Beaver Stadium and knock off their third ranked opponent in four weeks. The Nittany Lions generated a program-record 718 total yards of offense against Kent State and want to keep that momentum going under the lights.

