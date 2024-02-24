No. 9 Oregon State pulls away late, beats Washington State 65-52

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Lily Hansford scored 11 points and Timea Gardner added 10 to lead No. 9 Oregon State to a 65-52 win over Washington State on Friday night. Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3 to give Oregon State (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) a double-digit lead and followed with a jumper that ignited a 14-2 run to close out the victory. Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-12, 5-10) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Freshman Eleonora Villa added 10 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.