No. 9 Oklahoma women remain unbeaten with 88-58 victory over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senior Skyar Vann scored 15 points and her sister, freshman Zya Vann, added 14 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to an 88-58 win over UNLV on Friday night. Raegan Beers scored 10 points for the Sooners, who improved to 5-0. Skyar Vann shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range and Oklahoma hit 41.4% (12 of 29) behind the arc. Kiera Jackson scored 20 points for UNLV (4-2) and Mikinna Brackens added 12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.