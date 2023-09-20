No. 9 Notre Dame’s top-ranked pass defense gets its first real test against No. 6 Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman sees the numbers. He knows the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish are near the bottom of the FBS in sacks per game. He’s also aware his team has the nation’s top passing efficiency defense. Freeman is eager to see if the pass defense can continue to hold up in Notre Dame’s biggest test yet — Saturday against No. 6 Ohio State. The high-scoring and unbeaten Buckeyes have Heisman Trophy hopeful Marvin Harrison Jr., 1,000-yard receiver Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Stover. It’s the only top-10 matchup on the schedule this weekend.

