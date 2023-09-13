No. 9 Notre Dame Sticks with old-school run game, employing deep table of backs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — While Sam Hartman’s strong passing game is all the rage at No. 9 Notre Dame, it’s still the bulldozing ground game that keeps the Fighting Irish offense chugging along. Second-year coach Marcus Freeman doesn’t want it any other way. He never intended to abandon the program’s old-school identity, even after plucking Hartman out of the transfer portal or promoting tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator. And it’s working. A three-man rotation has given undefeated Notre Dame one of the nation’s top running games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.