No. 9 North Carolina beats North Carolina State 79-70, maintains hold on 1st place in ACC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored a season-high 22 points as No. 9 North Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat North Carolina State 79-70. Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points and RJ Davis finished with 14 after being held to two in the first half. Armando Bacot added 13 points for North Carolina, which won its fourth straight game and maintained its hold on first place in the ACC, ahead of Duke. Jayden Taylor hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and DJ Horne scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for N.C. State, which lost for the third time in four games.

