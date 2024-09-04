No. 9 Missouri welcomes Buffalo on Saturday night to continue its 4-game season-opening homestand

No. 9 Missouri returns to Faurot Field on Saturday night against Buffalo to continue a season-opening four-game homestand. The Tigers had some extra time off after beating Murray State 51-0 last Thursday night. The Bulls defeated Lafayette 30-13 in their season-opener. Missouri won the only previous meeting between the schools. The Tigers moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 this week. Their defense led the way against Murray State, allowing 85 yards and just 27 through the air. Toriano Pride Jr. had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Racers.

