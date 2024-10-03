No. 9 Missouri looks to improve to 5-0 in visit to No. 25 Texas A&M

No. 9 Missouri is aiming to start 5-0 for the second straight season and 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2019 when the Tigers visit No. 25 Texas A&M. The Tigers are looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to nine games dating back to last season. Texas A&M is trying to start 5-1 for the first time since 2020 and start 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2016 when the Aggies started 4-0 in the conference.

