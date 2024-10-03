No. 9 Missouri looks to improve to 5-0 in visit to No. 25 Texas A&M

Missouri running back Nate Noel, left, runs through Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright (19), Randon Fontenette, bottom, and Bryan Longwel, top right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

No. 9 Missouri is aiming to start 5-0 for the second straight season and 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2019 when the Tigers visit No. 25 Texas A&M. The Tigers are looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to nine games dating back to last season. Texas A&M is trying to start 5-1 for the first time since 2020 and start 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2016 when the Aggies started 4-0 in the conference.

