No. 9 Michigan begins defense of national championship Saturday under lights against Fresno State

No. 9 Michigan wants to repeat as national champions. In Sherrone Moore’s debut as the Wolverines’ full-time coach, they can’t afford to overlook Fresno State on Saturday nigth at home. The Bulldogs have won 29 games over the last three years and their last five bowl games. Fresno State interim coach Tim Skipper has a chance to improve his chances of keeping the job with a strong showing at the Big House. Michigan quarterbacks Alex Orji and Davis Warren separated themselves from the competition to succeed J.J. McCarthy and each may get a shot to take snaps in the opener.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.