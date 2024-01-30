No. 9 LSU losses its 2nd straight game, falling 77-73 to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reserves Darrione Rogers scored 19 points and Mjracle Sheppard added 12 as Mississippi State used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to beat No. 9 LSU 77-73. The loss was the second straight for LSU, which fell to top-ranked South Carolina 76-70 on Thursday. It was the third loss in five games for the Tigers. Jerkaila Jordan scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half for Mississippi State. Angel Reese had 20 points and 18 rebounds for LSU.

