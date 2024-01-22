No. 9 LSU looks to re-establish title credentials after early setbacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Widespread perceptions that Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey had built a juggernaut at reigning national champion LSU have been revised somewhat by two losses, a key injury and early season chemistry concerns. The Tigers have slipped to ninth in the AP Top 25 from their preseason No. 1 ranking. But LSU is still a threat to win it all. The Angel Reese-led Tigers have a chance to bolster their title-contending credentials when they host No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Mulkey says first-year LSU players might not have been prepared for the challenges of playing for a defending national champion with a large social media following. But Mulkey says she expects them to learn from recent setbacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.