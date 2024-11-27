No. 9 Kansas State women cruise to a 92-66 win over DePaul in Ball Dawgs Classic consolation game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 9 Kansas State to a 92-66 victory over DePaul on Wednesday in a consolation game of the Ball Dawgs Classic. Serena Sundell also had a double-double for the Wildcats (6-1), with 15 points and 11 assists. Zyanna Walker scored 13 points and Taryn Sides and Temira Poindexter each chipped in 11. Taylor Johnson-Matthews and Jorie Allen led DePaul (2-5) with 17 points apiece. The Wildcats outscored DePaul in the paint 56-26.

