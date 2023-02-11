No. 9 Kansas gets win No. 20, easily topping Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday. Dajuan Harris scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar added 13 for the Jayhawks. Jalen Hill scored 14 points and Otega Oweh added 11 for the Sooners. Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield was held to 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He leads the Sooners with nearly 17 points per game. The Sooners have dropped four straight since rolling past No. 2 Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.