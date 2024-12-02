No. 9 Indiana delivers emphatic message to playoff committee with another historic rout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Curt Cignetti looked at Indiana’s 2024 schedule before even taking the Indiana job and checked off 10 wins. He one-upped that mark in a historic first season. And after Saturday’s 66-0 rout over rival Purdue, Cignetti insists college football’s most surprising team has locked up a spot in the expanded 12-team playoff. Sure, the doubters question Indiana’s schedule strength. But the Hoosiers are one of five Power 4 teams with fewer than two losses, six when No. 4 Notre Dame is included. Cignetti’s argument: No. 9 Indiana has won a school record 11 games, 10 by at least two TDs.

