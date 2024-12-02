No. 9 Indiana delivers emphatic message to playoff committee with another historic rout

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indiana's Mike Katic celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Curt Cignetti looked at Indiana’s 2024 schedule before even taking the Indiana job and checked off 10 wins. He one-upped that mark in a historic first season. And after Saturday’s 66-0 rout over rival Purdue, Cignetti insists college football’s most surprising team has locked up a spot in the expanded 12-team playoff. Sure, the doubters question Indiana’s schedule strength. But the Hoosiers are one of five Power 4 teams with fewer than two losses, six when No. 4 Notre Dame is included. Cignetti’s argument: No. 9 Indiana has won a school record 11 games, 10 by at least two TDs.

