No. 9 Gonzaga pulls away late to beat USF in WCC semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anton Watson scored 20 points and Drew Timme had 17 to help No. 9 Gonzaga beat pesky San Francisco 84-73 and advance to yet another West Coast Conference championship game. The Bulldogs will face No. 16 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday for the tournament title. The teams split two regular-season meetings. Julian Strawther scored 15 points while playing in his hometown and Ben Gregg had 12 for Gonzaga. Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco with 26 points. Tyrell Roberts scored 17 and Marcus Williams 11.

