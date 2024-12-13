No. 9 Florida hoops team embraces its lofty ranking. Face Arizona State with chance to start 10-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 9 Florida has its highest ranking in five years. The undefeated Gators (9-0) have won every game by double digits heading into the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. They face Arizona State (8-1) on Saturday. It’s a chance to start 10-0 for the third time in school history and the first time since the 2005-06 championship season. Florida guard Alijah Martin, who transferred from Florida Atlantic where he experienced a brief top-10 ranking, says the lofty status comes with challenges. He says “you’ve just got to know that people are coming.”

