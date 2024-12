ATLANTA (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as he helped No. 9 Florida to a 83-66 win over Arizona State on Saturday. Alijah Martin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Adam Miller led Arizona State with 18 points.

