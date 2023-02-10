No. 9 Duke women dominate Boston College 68-27

BOSTON (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 14 points and Celeste Taylor added 11 to lead No. 9 Duke to the 1,000th win in the program’s history, 68-27 over Boston College. Richardson scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Blue Devils turned a five-point lead into a 32-14 runaway. Boston College made just two baskets in the period, going scoreless for the last 7:55 of the half. Duke held BC to one basket in the third while extending the lead to 26 points, and two in the fourth. Maria Gakdeng had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 18.4% from the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.