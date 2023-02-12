No. 9 Duke tops Miami to keep ACC lead, Richardson scores 14

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points and No. 9 Duke turned in another strong defensive performance to beat Miami 50-40. The Blue Devils maintained their solo perch atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. It also capped the program’s first week in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll since 2017. Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes. Miami shot just 31.8%. Duke won despite getting its last basket with 7:27 left.

