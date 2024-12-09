No. 9 Duke rallies past Louisville 76-65 in ACC opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 9 Duke came back from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Lousiville 76-65 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Blue Devils trailed 30-16 midway through the first half but eventually wore down the Cardinals,w ho lost their third straight. Flagg led Duke with 12 rebounds. Tyrese Proctor scored 13 for the Blue Devils and Kon Knueppel had 12. Terrence Edwards Jr. led Louisville with 21 points. Reyne Smith pitched in 13, and Khani Rooths finished with 10.

