No. 9 Duke erases a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Southern Indiana 80-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 21 points and 14 rebounds while No. 9 Duke waited until the second half to push ahead for good in Friday night’s 80-62 win against pesky Southern Indiana. Jeremy Roach added 18 points for the Blue Devils. Duke fell behind by 10 points six times before halftime and trailed 35-31 at the break against a team that that had yet to beat a Division I opponent. But Duke scored the first 11 points out of halftime to go ahead for good. Jeremiah Hernandez scored 15 points for the Screaming Eagles, who fell to 1-6 on the season.

