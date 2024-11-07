No. 9 BYU aims to stay undefeated against archrival Utah

BYU and Utah are facing one another as conference rivals for the first time since 2010. The no. 9 Cougars need a victory to stay undefeated and maintain a one-game lead atop the Big 12 standings. A victory for the Utes would end a four-game slide and put them a step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

