No. 9 BYU aims to stay undefeated against archrival Utah

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the clock in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 27-19. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

BYU and Utah are facing one another as conference rivals for the first time since 2010. The no. 9 Cougars need a victory to stay undefeated and maintain a one-game lead atop the Big 12 standings. A victory for the Utes would end a four-game slide and put them a step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

