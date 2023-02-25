No. 9 Baylor rallies after George injury to beat No. 8 Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) loses the ball while driving through Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) and Timmy Allen (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 17 points for ninth-ranked Baylor in an 81-72 win over Big 12 co-leader and No. 8 Texas. The Bears overcame a huge deficit Saturday with an impressive run right after freshman standout Keyonte George left injured early. Adam Flagler had 14 points for the 21-8 Bears while Flo Thamba had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Dylan Disu had a season-high 24 points for 22-7 Texas. The Longhorns led by 14 points almost midway through the first half right after George appeared to turn his right ankle and hopped off the court without waiting for a timeout. Baylor then went on a 25-5 run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.