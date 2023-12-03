No. 9 Baylor improves to 8-0 with 91-40 win over Northwestern State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, freshman Yves Missi had a double-double and ninth-ranked Baylor remained undefeated with a 91-40 victory over Northwestern State. RayJ Dennis added 14 points and six assists and Missing had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the 8-0 Bears. Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter had 10 points and four steals. The game was tied at 4 before Bridges buried a 3-pointer and scored on a drive during an 11-0 run that put Baylor ahead for good.

