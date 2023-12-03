No. 9 Baylor improves to 8-0 with 91-40 win over Northwestern State

By The Associated Press
Baylor guard RayJ Dennis shoots next to Northwestern State guard Jamison Epps (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerry Larson]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, freshman Yves Missi had a double-double and ninth-ranked Baylor remained undefeated with a 91-40 victory over Northwestern State. RayJ Dennis added 14 points and six assists and Missing had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the 8-0 Bears. Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter had 10 points and four steals. The game was tied at 4 before Bridges buried a 3-pointer and scored on a drive during an 11-0 run that put Baylor ahead for good.

