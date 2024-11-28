No. 9 Alabama survives scare from Rutgers, advances to Players Era championship with 95-90 win

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) looks to pass the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Sears scored 24 points and No. 9 Alabama defeated Rutgers 95-90 on Wednesday night in the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden. Rutgers pulled within two with 1:28 left, but five free throws down the stretch sealed the win for the Crimson Tide (6-1). Grant Nelson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Alabama, while Mouhamed Dioubate, Jarin Stevenson and Derrion Reid scored 10 points apiece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.