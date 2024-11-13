No. 9 Alabama hosts FCS Mercer after big win over LSU

Alabama is set to host FCS Mercer after a big win over LSU. The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide are fresh from a 42-13 win at LSU and face a lower-division opponent before closing the regular season against fellow Southeastern Conference teams Oklahoma and Auburn. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is coming off a game in Baton Rouge where he ran for four touchdowns. Mercer is ranked as high as 10th in rhe FCS and has already clinched the Southern Conference’s automatic playoff berth. Alabama ranks ninth in the FBS playoff rankings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.