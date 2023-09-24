No. 8 Washington uses 45-point first half to cruise past California 59-32

SEATTLE (AP) — Rome Odunze scored on an 83-yard punt return and 35-yard reception in the first half, Edefuan Ulofoshio returned an interception 45 yards for a score on the first possession of the game, and No. 8 Washington scored 45 first-half points on its way to a 59-32 win over California. Washington led 14-0 before star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ever saw the field. And when he did, Penix threw for three first-half touchdowns as the Huskies tied a school record for points in a half. Washington made everything look surprisingly easy, leading by as much as 40 against an opponent that’s been a problem in recent years. Penix played into the third quarter and finished 19 of 25 for 304 yards.

