No. 8 Washington, Michael Penix head to Michigan State to headline Pac-12 action

No. 8 Washington visits Michigan State on Saturday. Both teams are 2-0. Washington is favored by 16 1/2 points. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also can continue to make his early case for the Heisman Trophy. Also, No. 18 Colorado hosts Colorado State. It’s Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, all the time these days in college football. Eight Pac-12 teams are ranked, its highest-ever number. Its 20-3 nonconference record is the nation’s best.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.