No. 8 Washington looks to keep rolling on offense hosting Tulsa

No. 8 Washington looks to keep its high-powered offense rolling hosting Tulsa in its final non-conference home game. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. came out flying in the season opener against Boise State throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns in the 56-19 victory. The Huskies shook off a sluggish start and erupted for 28 second-quarter points in the win. Tulsa also was impressive in its opener beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in the first game under new coach Kevin Wilson. But it’s a big step now coming to Seattle to face the Huskies before returning home to host No. 18 Oklahoma next week.

