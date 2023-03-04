No. 8 Virginia Tech rolls past Miami in ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help eighth-ranked Virginia Tech beat Miami 68-42 in the quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Georgia Amoore added 16 points with five 3-pointers for the third-seeded Hokies. Virginia Tech led big early en route to its ninth straight win. The Hokies led by 33 points late. Virginia Tech finished with a 50-37 rebounding advantage that led to 25 second-chance points. Hanna Cavinder scored seven points for Miami. The Hurricanes shot 24% for the game and made just 2 for 17 shots in the opening quarter.

