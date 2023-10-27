No. 8 Virginia Tech and star Elizabeth Kitley lead the preseason ACC women’s basketball picks

By The Associated Press
FILE - Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against South Dakota State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Kitley was named to the preseason AP All-America women’s NCAA college basketball team, revealed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race. The league released its preseason picks Thursday after voting by media members at this week’s league media days. The Hokies won their first ACC title last year. They earned 45 of 61 first-place votes to open as preseason favorite for the first time. In addition, two-time reigning league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley was the preseason pick to be player of the year. No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 16 North Carolina were picked after the Hokies.

