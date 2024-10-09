No. 8 Tennessee home for 1st game in a month hosting Florida trying to bounce back

The eighth-ranked Tennessee Vols are back home for the first time in a month with fans ready to turn Neyland Stadium into an orange and white checkerboard Saturday night. The Vols are trying to bounce back off last week’s stunning loss at Arkansas and beat Florida for their looming showdown with No. 7 Alabama to have major significance or playoff implications. Florida is trying to get on a run after wins over Mississippi State and UCF. This is a chance for the Gators to test themselves in the first of several games against ranked Southeastern Conference teams.

