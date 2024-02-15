No. 8 Tennessee blows out Arkansas 92-63 behind 23 points and 12 rebounds from Aidoo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 8 Tennessee cruised past Arkansas 92-63, the biggest blowout in 55 meetings between the teams. Dalton Knecht, the SEC’s second-leading scorer entering the game, finished two points above his season average with 22 for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey added 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 12. After the score was tied 18-all, Tennessee went on an 18-5 run midway through the first half to take control. Then a 15-3 spurt early in the second half turned this one into a laugher. The Razorbacks had no response for Tennessee inside. The Volunteers scored 48 points in the paint, several on layups and dunks following Arkansas turnovers. Tennessee finished with 28 points off 15 Razorbacks giveaways.

