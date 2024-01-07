No. 8 Stanford gives coach Tara VanDerveer her 1,200th victory, beating Washington 71-59

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 8 Stanford gave coach Tara VanDerveer her 1,200th victory, beating Washington 71-59 on Sunday to run its winning streak to six. VanDerveer is three away from breaking former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s overall college record. Kiki Iriafen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Jump had 13 points for the Cardinal (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Nunu Agara finished with 12 points. Dalayah Daniels led Washington (11-3, 1-2) with 15 points. Ella Ladine added 12.

