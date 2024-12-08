No. 8 SMU falls short in comeback bid in the ACC title game. Now the Mustangs await CFP fate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SMU’s magical first run through the Atlantic Coast Conference included an unbeaten regular-season record and a trip to the league championship game. It ended with a painful final-play loss Saturday night after a terrific comeback against No. 18 Clemson. Now the eighth-ranked Mustangs must wait to find out if it somehow derails their chances at a College Football Playoff bid. SMU rallied from 17 down to tie it late before falling 34-31 on a 56-yard field goal. SMU was ranked eighth in the CFP rankings. Coach Rhett Lashlee said it would be “criminal” if SMU isn’t in the playoff.

