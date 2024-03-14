No. 8 seed Cal Baptist ousts fifth-seeded Utah Valley 74-63 in OT in WAC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored five of his 21 points in overtime to help No. 8 seed California Baptist beat fifth-seeded Utah Valley 74-63 in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference. Hunter Goodrick hit a jumper for Cal Baptist to open the extra period, Scotty Washington followed with a 3-pointer and Tchoukuiegno hit 5 of 6 free throws to send the Lancers (16-16) to a matchup with No. 4 seed Seattle University on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.