No. 8 Oregon looks for another late-night win in Big Ten opener at struggling UCLA

The eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks will travel to the Rose Bowl to play the UCLA Bruins in their Big Ten conference debut on Saturday night. The Ducks finally looked like College Football Playoff contenders in a 49-14 win over rival Oregon State and will now try to extend their winning streak in games that start after 7 p.m. Pacific Time to 13. The Bruins showed fight before wearing down in a 34-17 loss at No. 14 LSU.

