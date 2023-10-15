No. 8 Oregon laments fourth-down failures in loss to No. 7 Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he’ll have to reassess some of his decisions after the Ducks failed on three fourth-down attempts that became a deciding factor in their loss to No. 7 Washington. The eighth-ranked Ducks fell 36-33 to Washington and Lanning’s decisions about fourth down calls will be at the forefront of debate surrounding the loss. Oregon went for it twice on fourth down inside the Washington 10 rather than attempt field goals. One came on the final play of the first half, and the other came late in the third quarter. The third decision Lanning made about a fourth down came in the closing minutes. Oregon went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Huskies’ 47. Bo Nix’s pass was incomplete and two plays later, Washington scored the winning touchdown.

