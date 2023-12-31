No. 8 Oregon and No. 18 Liberty square off in Fiesta Bowl

Oregon is looking to finish the season strong after just missing the College Football Playoff against No. 18 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks lost twice to No. 2 Washington by a combined six points. Oregon is No. 8 in the CFP rankings. Liberty is playing in its fifth straight bowl game since becoming a Division I program in 2018. The Flames are the first Conference USA team to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game, doing it in their first year in the league.

