No. 8 Oklahoma dominates wire-to-wire in 85-62 win over DePaul

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Payton Verhulst had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and No. 8 Oklahoma defeated DePaul 85-62 in the second semifinal of the Ball Dawgs Classic. The Sooners (6-0) led wire-to-wire as they continued their dominant start to the season. Oklahoma has won all six games by at least 23 points and has outscored the opposition by an average of 37.5 points per game. Raegan Beers shot a perfect 6 of 6 from the floor and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Jorie Allen and Meg Newman both scored 15 points to lead DePaul.

