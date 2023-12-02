No. 8 Miami opens ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami guard Matthew Cleveland (0) takes a shot as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) and guard J.R. Konieczny (20) close in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Rassol]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and No. 8 Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points. J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame. Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. It was the first time Miami held a team under 50 points since a 46-44 loss to Virginia on March 4, 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.