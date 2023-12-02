No. 8 Miami opens ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and No. 8 Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points. J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame. Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. It was the first time Miami held a team under 50 points since a 46-44 loss to Virginia on March 4, 2020.

