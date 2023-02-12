No. 8 Maryland rallies in second half to beat Illinois 82-71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and No. 8 Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois 82-71. Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland missed all 17 of its 3-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense. Down 37-28 at halftime, the Terps outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third period. The Illini had 10 turnovers and only nine field goal attempts in the quarter.

