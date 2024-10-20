No. 8 LSU beats Arkansas 34-10 behind Durham’s three touchdowns, Ramos’ four field goals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Caden Durham ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns, Damian Ramos made a career-best four field goals, and No. 4 LSU handled Arkansas 34-10. The Tigers continued their stranglehold over the Razorbacks in the Battle for The Golden Boot series, securing their eighth win in the last nine meetings. LSU has won five consecutive games in Fayetteville dating back to 2016. Garrett Nussmeier threw for 233 yards, and CJ Daniels caught seven passes for 86 yards for the Tigers. Whit Weeks, the SEC’s leading tackler, finished with nine tackles, a sack and an interception.

