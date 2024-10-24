No. 8 LSU and No. 14 Texas A&M meet as SEC’s last undefeated teams Saturday

No. 8 LSU and No. 14 Texas A&M meet in a battle for SEC supremacy _ at least for one week. These teams are the only two undefeated squads in SEC play after Georgia took down Texas last week. Though there’s plenty of football to be played, the winner of this one will have a leg up in securing a spot in the conference championship game. Both teams have won six games in a row after dropping their openers. If recent history is an indicator of how things will go Saturday, the Aggies could have a leg up after the home team has won each of the last seven meetings in this series.

