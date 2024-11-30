No. 8 Kentucky beats Georgia State 105-76, breaks 100 points for the 4th time this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 105-76 win over Georgia State. The Wildcats (7-0) reached the century mark for the fourth time this season and won their first seven games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Lamont Butler followed Robinson with 17 points. Amari Williams scored 14 points, Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh each had 12, followed by Andrew Carr and Koby Brea with 10 points each. Cesare Edwards led Georgia State (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Zarique Nutter with 19 and Malachi Brown with 11.

