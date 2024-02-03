No. 8 Kansas scores the most points this season against No. 4 Houston in a 78-65 victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 20 points to lead four Jayhawks in double figures as No. 8 Kansas beat No. 4 Houston 78-65. Kansas got 17 points each from Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy, and 10 from KJ Adams. The Cougars had not allowed more than 72 points in a game all season. Houston was led by L.J. Cryer with 24 points while J’Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points each. Kansas led by 20 in the second half. Houston cut the lead to 10 at at 68-58 but could not get closer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.