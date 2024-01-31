No. 8 Kansas easily defeats Oklahoma State 83-54 with balanced offense

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake, left, celebrates hitting a three-point basket with Jamari McDowell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E Braley]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams Jr. each scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday night. All five Kansas starters scored in double figures. Kansas got 12 points from Dajuan Harris Jr., 11 from Johnny Furphy and 10 from Elmarko Jackson. Oklahoma State was led by John-Michael Wright with 16 points. Brandon Garrison added 11 points after scoring the first seven points of the game for the Cowboys.

