No. 8 Kansas easily defeats Oklahoma State 83-54 with balanced offense

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams Jr. each scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday night. All five Kansas starters scored in double figures. Kansas got 12 points from Dajuan Harris Jr., 11 from Johnny Furphy and 10 from Elmarko Jackson. Oklahoma State was led by John-Michael Wright with 16 points. Brandon Garrison added 11 points after scoring the first seven points of the game for the Cowboys.

