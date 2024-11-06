No. 8 Indiana tries to extend school record perfect mark with rare victory over Michigan

Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, scores on a pass reception as Indiana running back Justice Ellison (6) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

No. 8 Indiana already has posted the first 9-0 mark in school history. If the Hoosiers beat Michigan on Saturday, the Hoosiers will post the program’s first 10-win season. But history suggests it won’t be easy. The defending national champion Wolverines have won 27 of the last 28 matchups in this series since 1988 — every game except the one played in front of a smattering of fans during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shortened season. But this time, it’s the Hoosiers who have a top 10 ranking and Michigan that enters the game unranked.

