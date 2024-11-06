No. 8 Indiana tries to extend school record perfect mark with rare victory over Michigan

No. 8 Indiana already has posted the first 9-0 mark in school history. If the Hoosiers beat Michigan on Saturday, the Hoosiers will post the program’s first 10-win season. But history suggests it won’t be easy. The defending national champion Wolverines have won 27 of the last 28 matchups in this series since 1988 — every game except the one played in front of a smattering of fans during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shortened season. But this time, it’s the Hoosiers who have a top 10 ranking and Michigan that enters the game unranked.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.